                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

Nerd Fonts - Iconic font aggregator

Iconic font aggregator, collection, and patcher

Star Fork

GitHub release Gitter Nerd Fonts - OS Support

Icons

  

Downloads

Nerd Fonts patches developer targeted fonts with a high number of glyphs (icons). Specifically to add a high number of extra glyphs from popular ‘iconic fonts’ such as Font Awesome, Devicons, Octicons, and others.

Nerd Fonts Sankey Diagram
Diagram created using SankeyMATIC

Fork us on GitHub

Features

Features

All the icons!

3600+ icons combined from popular sets

.css .js
.html .json
Gruntfile.json react.jsx
angular.js jquery.js .md
git php .sh
png lhs
node_modules
.git

Search Icons Cheat Sheet

The best developer fonts

50+ patched and ready to use programming fonts

Preview of Patched Fonts
  • Hack
  • FiraCode
  • Meslo
  • Source Code Pro
  • Terminus
  • Monoid
  • Noto
  • Iosevka
  • and many more ...

Downloads

Cross Platform

Ready to use on any OS platforms and web

Nerd Fonts - OS Support

Supported in major projects

Supported out of the box by many projects

Powerlevel9k

Powerlevel9k

The most awesome Powerline theme for ZSH around!

A Ruby gem that beautifies the terminal's ls command, with color and font-awesome icons

The Fish Shell Framework

The Fish Shell Framework

Oh My Fish provides core infrastructure to allow you to install packages which extend or modify the look of your shell. It's fast, extensible and easy to use.

VimDevIcons

VimDevIcons

Adds Icons to your Vim Plugins

The next gen ls command. Written in Rust and fast.

... and many more on: Github and GitLab

Terminal Fonts Examples

Experiment & see what's possible in the terminal with Powerline & other glyphs

Preview of Powerline Extra Symbols usage in terminal emulator
Preview of Nerd Fonts Icons usage in terminal emulator
Preview of Nerd Fonts Icons usage in terminal Vim

All patched fonts have Powerline symbols, extra powerline symbols and many icons to choose from. Build your own status line, add icons to filetypes, make visual grepping easier. You are only limited by your imagination.

Font Patcher Script

Create your own customized patched fonts

Use the provided FontForge Python Script to patch your own font or to generate over 1.4 million unique combinations/variations (more details).

You can even specify a custom symbol font with the --custom option to include even more glyphs.

Show Font Patcher CLI 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63

./font-patcher
usage: font-patcher
  [-h] [-v] [-s] [-l] [-q] [-w] [-c] [--careful]
  [--removeligs] [--postprocess [POSTPROCESS]]
  [--configfile [CONFIGFILE]] [--custom [CUSTOM]]
  [-ext [EXTENSION]] [-out [OUTPUTDIR]]
  [--progressbars | --no-progressbars] [--fontawesome]
  [--fontawesomeextension] [--fontlinux] [--octicons]
  [--powersymbols] [--pomicons] [--powerline]
  [--powerlineextra] [--material] [--weather]
  font

  Nerd Fonts Font Patcher: patches a given font with programming and development related glyphs

* Website: https://www.nerdfonts.com
* Version: 2.1.0-alpha
* Development Website: https://github.com/ryanoasis/nerd-fonts
* Changelog: https://github.com/ryanoasis/nerd-fonts/blob/master/changelog.md

positional arguments:
  font                  The path to the font to patch (e.g., Inconsolata.otf)

optional arguments:
  -h, --help            show this help message and exit
  -v, --version         show program's version number and exit
  -s, --mono, --use-single-width-glyphs
                        Whether to generate the glyphs as single-width not double-width (default is double-width)
  -l, --adjust-line-height
                        Whether to adjust line heights (attempt to center powerline separators more evenly)
  -q, --quiet, --shutup
                        Do not generate verbose output
  -w, --windows         Limit the internal font name to 31 characters (for Windows compatibility)
  -c, --complete        Add all available Glyphs
  --careful             Do not overwrite existing glyphs if detected
  --removeligs, --removeligatures
                        Removes ligatures specificed in JSON configuration file
  --postprocess [POSTPROCESS]
                        Specify a Script for Post Processing
  --configfile [CONFIGFILE]
                        Specify a file path for JSON configuration file (see sample: src/config.sample.json)
  --custom [CUSTOM]     Specify a custom symbol font. All new glyphs will be copied, with no scaling applied.
  -ext [EXTENSION], --extension [EXTENSION]
                        Change font file type to create (e.g., ttf, otf)
  -out [OUTPUTDIR], --outputdir [OUTPUTDIR]
                        The directory to output the patched font file to
  --progressbars        Show percentage completion progress bars per Glyph Set
  --no-progressbars     Don't show percentage completion progress bars per Glyph Set

Symbol Fonts:
  --fontawesome         Add Font Awesome Glyphs (http://fontawesome.io/)
  --fontawesomeextension
                        Add Font Awesome Extension Glyphs (https://andrelzgava.github.io/font-awesome-extension/)
  --fontlinux, --fontlogos
                        Add Font Linux and other open source Glyphs (https://github.com/Lukas-W/font-logos)
  --octicons            Add Octicons Glyphs (https://octicons.github.com)
  --powersymbols        Add IEC Power Symbols (https://unicodepowersymbol.com/)
  --pomicons            Add Pomicon Glyphs (https://github.com/gabrielelana/pomicons)
  --powerline           Add Powerline Glyphs
  --powerlineextra      Add Powerline Glyphs (https://github.com/ryanoasis/powerline-extra-symbols)
  --material, --materialdesignicons, --mdi
                        Add Material Design Icons (https://github.com/templarian/MaterialDesign)
  --weather, --weathericons
                        Add Weather Icons (https://github.com/erikflowers/weather-icons)


Download Patcher

Nerd Fonts & Web Site Created by Ryan L McIntyre
Design by Tim O’Brien t413.comSinglePaged theme — this site is open source
Created in & with