./font-patcher usage: font-patcher [-h] [-v] [-s] [-l] [-q] [-w] [-c] [--careful] [--removeligs] [--postprocess [POSTPROCESS]] [--configfile [CONFIGFILE]] [--custom [CUSTOM]] [-ext [EXTENSION]] [-out [OUTPUTDIR]] [--progressbars | --no-progressbars] [--fontawesome] [--fontawesomeextension] [--fontlinux] [--octicons] [--powersymbols] [--pomicons] [--powerline] [--powerlineextra] [--material] [--weather] font Nerd Fonts Font Patcher: patches a given font with programming and development related glyphs * Website: https://www.nerdfonts.com * Version: 2.1.0-alpha * Development Website: https://github.com/ryanoasis/nerd-fonts * Changelog: https://github.com/ryanoasis/nerd-fonts/blob/master/changelog.md positional arguments: font The path to the font to patch (e.g., Inconsolata.otf) optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit -v, --version show program's version number and exit -s, --mono, --use-single-width-glyphs Whether to generate the glyphs as single-width not double-width (default is double-width) -l, --adjust-line-height Whether to adjust line heights (attempt to center powerline separators more evenly) -q, --quiet, --shutup Do not generate verbose output -w, --windows Limit the internal font name to 31 characters (for Windows compatibility) -c, --complete Add all available Glyphs --careful Do not overwrite existing glyphs if detected --removeligs, --removeligatures Removes ligatures specificed in JSON configuration file --postprocess [POSTPROCESS] Specify a Script for Post Processing --configfile [CONFIGFILE] Specify a file path for JSON configuration file (see sample: src/config.sample.json) --custom [CUSTOM] Specify a custom symbol font. All new glyphs will be copied, with no scaling applied. -ext [EXTENSION], --extension [EXTENSION] Change font file type to create (e.g., ttf, otf) -out [OUTPUTDIR], --outputdir [OUTPUTDIR] The directory to output the patched font file to --progressbars Show percentage completion progress bars per Glyph Set --no-progressbars Don't show percentage completion progress bars per Glyph Set Symbol Fonts: --fontawesome Add Font Awesome Glyphs (http://fontawesome.io/) --fontawesomeextension Add Font Awesome Extension Glyphs (https://andrelzgava.github.io/font-awesome-extension/) --fontlinux, --fontlogos Add Font Linux and other open source Glyphs (https://github.com/Lukas-W/font-logos) --octicons Add Octicons Glyphs (https://octicons.github.com) --powersymbols Add IEC Power Symbols (https://unicodepowersymbol.com/) --pomicons Add Pomicon Glyphs (https://github.com/gabrielelana/pomicons) --powerline Add Powerline Glyphs --powerlineextra Add Powerline Glyphs (https://github.com/ryanoasis/powerline-extra-symbols) --material, --materialdesignicons, --mdi Add Material Design Icons (https://github.com/templarian/MaterialDesign) --weather, --weathericons Add Weather Icons (https://github.com/erikflowers/weather-icons)