Iconic font aggregator, collection, and patcher
Nerd Fonts patches developer targeted fonts with a high number of glyphs (icons). Specifically to add a high number of extra glyphs from popular ‘iconic fonts’ such as Font Awesome, Devicons, Octicons, and others.
Features
Features
All the icons!
3600+ icons combined from popular sets
.html .json
Gruntfile.json react.jsx
angular.js jquery.js .md
git php .sh
png lhs
node_modules
.git
Search Icons Cheat Sheet
The best developer fonts
50+ patched and ready to use programming fonts
- Hack
- FiraCode
- Meslo
- Source Code Pro
- Terminus
- Monoid
- Noto
- Iosevka
- and many more ...
Downloads
Cross Platform
Ready to use on any OS platforms and web
Supported in major projects
Supported out of the box by many projects
Powerlevel9k
The most awesome Powerline theme for ZSH around!
colorls
A Ruby gem that beautifies the terminal's ls command, with color and font-awesome icons
The Fish Shell Framework
Oh My Fish provides core infrastructure to allow you to install packages which extend or modify the look of your shell. It's fast, extensible and easy to use.
VimDevIcons
Adds Icons to your Vim Plugins
LSD (LSDeluxe)
The next gen ls command. Written in Rust and fast.... and many more on: Github and GitLab
Terminal Fonts Examples
Experiment & see what's possible in the terminal with Powerline & other glyphs
All patched fonts have Powerline symbols, extra powerline symbols and many icons to choose from. Build your own status line, add icons to filetypes, make visual grepping easier. You are only limited by your imagination.
Font Patcher Script
Create your own customized patched fonts
Use the provided FontForge Python Script to patch your own font or to generate over
1.4 million unique combinations/variations (more details).
You can even specify a custom symbol font with the
--custom option to include even more glyphs.
Show Font Patcher CLI
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
./font-patcher
usage: font-patcher
[-h] [-v] [-s] [-l] [-q] [-w] [-c] [--careful]
[--removeligs] [--postprocess [POSTPROCESS]]
[--configfile [CONFIGFILE]] [--custom [CUSTOM]]
[-ext [EXTENSION]] [-out [OUTPUTDIR]]
[--progressbars | --no-progressbars] [--fontawesome]
[--fontawesomeextension] [--fontlinux] [--octicons]
[--powersymbols] [--pomicons] [--powerline]
[--powerlineextra] [--material] [--weather]
font
Nerd Fonts Font Patcher: patches a given font with programming and development related glyphs
* Website: https://www.nerdfonts.com
* Version: 2.1.0-alpha
* Development Website: https://github.com/ryanoasis/nerd-fonts
* Changelog: https://github.com/ryanoasis/nerd-fonts/blob/master/changelog.md
positional arguments:
font The path to the font to patch (e.g., Inconsolata.otf)
optional arguments:
-h, --help show this help message and exit
-v, --version show program's version number and exit
-s, --mono, --use-single-width-glyphs
Whether to generate the glyphs as single-width not double-width (default is double-width)
-l, --adjust-line-height
Whether to adjust line heights (attempt to center powerline separators more evenly)
-q, --quiet, --shutup
Do not generate verbose output
-w, --windows Limit the internal font name to 31 characters (for Windows compatibility)
-c, --complete Add all available Glyphs
--careful Do not overwrite existing glyphs if detected
--removeligs, --removeligatures
Removes ligatures specificed in JSON configuration file
--postprocess [POSTPROCESS]
Specify a Script for Post Processing
--configfile [CONFIGFILE]
Specify a file path for JSON configuration file (see sample: src/config.sample.json)
--custom [CUSTOM] Specify a custom symbol font. All new glyphs will be copied, with no scaling applied.
-ext [EXTENSION], --extension [EXTENSION]
Change font file type to create (e.g., ttf, otf)
-out [OUTPUTDIR], --outputdir [OUTPUTDIR]
The directory to output the patched font file to
--progressbars Show percentage completion progress bars per Glyph Set
--no-progressbars Don't show percentage completion progress bars per Glyph Set
Symbol Fonts:
--fontawesome Add Font Awesome Glyphs (http://fontawesome.io/)
--fontawesomeextension
Add Font Awesome Extension Glyphs (https://andrelzgava.github.io/font-awesome-extension/)
--fontlinux, --fontlogos
Add Font Linux and other open source Glyphs (https://github.com/Lukas-W/font-logos)
--octicons Add Octicons Glyphs (https://octicons.github.com)
--powersymbols Add IEC Power Symbols (https://unicodepowersymbol.com/)
--pomicons Add Pomicon Glyphs (https://github.com/gabrielelana/pomicons)
--powerline Add Powerline Glyphs
--powerlineextra Add Powerline Glyphs (https://github.com/ryanoasis/powerline-extra-symbols)
--material, --materialdesignicons, --mdi
Add Material Design Icons (https://github.com/templarian/MaterialDesign)
--weather, --weathericons
Add Weather Icons (https://github.com/erikflowers/weather-icons)